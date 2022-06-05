The city of Derby recently announced that nominations are now open for Derby’s second annual Neighbor of the Year and Neighborhood of the Year award. The program is intended to highlight and recognize work done by neighborhood leaders and residents.
Any resident-led neighborhood or Derby resident can be nominated. A panel of judges will determine the winners and each honoree will receive an award certificate. Their name will be added to a plaque in City Hall and they will also be recognized at a Derby City Council meeting.
Deadline for nominations is Sept. 30. Nomination forms are available at derbyks.com/neighbor. For additional questions, contact HOA Liaison Judy Morris at judymorris@derbyweb.com.