The Derby Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking nominations of individuals, groups, nonprofits and local businesses to be recognized for their positive impact in the community. Nominees will be up for the chamber’s Community Excellence awards.
Anyone with a connection to Derby can be nominated and nominations will be accepted through Oct. 14. Winners will receive a custom video spotlight and commemorative plaque. To fill out a nomination form online, visit derbychamber.com/community-excellence-awards/.