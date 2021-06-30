Jean Garinger (copy)

Derby resident Jean Garinger reacts to the announcement of being named the 2020 Generosity Award recipient last year. Derby Community Foundation Executive Director Theresa Hearn, right, planned the surprise event at Garinger’s American Family Insurance office in Derby.

The Derby Community Foundation is now accepting nominations for its annual Generosity Award through Oct. 1

Each year, the DCF recognizes an individual for his/her generosity in the Derby area – within USD 260 boundaries – by awarding the Generosity Award. T

he award recipient is honored at the foundation’s annual Christmas party and recognized at the annual fundraising event. The Generosity Award recipient – reflecting the mission and vision of DCF – receives a personalized prize package and the opportunity to award a $500 grant to the charity of their choice.

There is no age limit for nominees, which can be an individual or a group.

For information or to submit a nomination, visit derbycf.org or call 788-9815.

