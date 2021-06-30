The Derby Community Foundation is now accepting nominations for its annual Generosity Award through Oct. 1
Each year, the DCF recognizes an individual for his/her generosity in the Derby area – within USD 260 boundaries – by awarding the Generosity Award. T
he award recipient is honored at the foundation’s annual Christmas party and recognized at the annual fundraising event. The Generosity Award recipient – reflecting the mission and vision of DCF – receives a personalized prize package and the opportunity to award a $500 grant to the charity of their choice.
There is no age limit for nominees, which can be an individual or a group.
For information or to submit a nomination, visit derbycf.org or call 788-9815.