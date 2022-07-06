The Derby Community Foundation is currently accepting nominations for the annual Elizabeth Kinch Generosity Award now through Oct. 1.
Each year, the DCF recognizes an individual for his/her generosity in the Derby area through the award. The award recipient is honored at the foundation’s annual Christmas party and fundraising event, also receiving the opportunity to award a $500 grant to the charity of his/her choice.
To submit a nomination, visit the foundation’s website at derbycf.org/generosity-award-nomination-form.