Know someone who makes a difference in the Derby area? The Derby Community Foundation wants to hear from you, as nominations are now been accepted for its 2020 Generosity Award.
The Generosity Award recipient is honored at the annual DCF Christmas party and recognized at the Uncorked gala. Additionally, the honoree will receive a personalized prize package and the opportunity to award a $500 grant to a local charity.
Nomination forms area available at www.derbycf.org and must be returned to the DCF by Oct. 1. For more information, call the DCF at 316-788-9815 or email admin@derbycf.org.