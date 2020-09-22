The district announced that students will not be required to have their temperature checked upon arrival at school anymore. The change went into effect Monday and comes just days after the CDC said temperature checks can be unreliable when checking for COVID-19. Faculty and staff members are still required to have their temperature taken. The district said it encourages families to continue to do temp checks at home.
No more temp checks for students
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
