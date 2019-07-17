No mill levy increase in 2020 budget of $42.2 million

Derby’s recommended 2020 budget has arrived – and there is no increase in the mill levy or taxes.
The comprehensive 307-page document is the blueprint for Derby’s operations during the next year and was submitted by City Manager Kathy Sexton to the city council at its July 9 meeting.
The $42.2 million budget is a 3.7 percent decrease from revised 2019 expenditures of $43.9 million.
The budget does not include cash reserves, transfers between funds, or bond proceeds.
This year was an unusual one as it included a number of large capital undertakings paid for with cash.
They included Fire Engine 82 at a cost of $723,000, and reconfiguration of old Fire Station 81 and Fire Station 82 at a cost of $715,000.
Also, there was the Midtown Lift Station and wastewater projects with an expense of $1.5 million and stormwater projects totaling $825,000.
Sexton labeled the upcoming budget as being “a good year.”
“This budget benefits from Derby’s growth,” she said.
The growth is good because the city can take care of the things it needs to, she said.
Assessed valuation increased by 7.7 percent. Existing properties made up 2.8 percent of that, while redevelopment made up the majority, or 4.8 percent. There was a small, or 0.1 percent, increase from changed use and expired abatement.
People buying homes in Derby
Why is the valuation important?
The city’s largest revenue source is from property taxes and they provide $11.4 million.
Growth is fueling more growth as the city is positioning itself as an attractive place to live.
“People want to buy homes in Derby,” Sexton said.
Along with the big increase for this budget, projections call for a 3 percent increase next year and thereafter, although economic conditions, of course, could change that course.
The 7.7 percent valuation increase is the largest single year increase in a nine-year period. In one year, 2014, the valuation went down by .02 percent.
Other years had modest increases. Only 2016, with a 7.35 percent climb and 2018, with a 6.2 percent increase, have come close to 2019’s performance.
Officials also are pleased with no mill levy increase.
Derby doesn’t have the lowest mill levy among 12 regional cities, nor the highest, but is in the lower end. Wichita comes in the lowest, with 120, and Hutchinson, with 175, is the highest.
Sexton did spend some time during her briefing discussing what she called the “prudent use of debt.”
Some debt is useful as it spreads costs over time, but the city doesn’t want to go past a 20 percent debt to assessed valuation ratio.
It’s now at 21.15 percent, but projections call for it to drop under the 20 percent mark by the end of this year.
City employment to expand by 10
The new budget calls for an expansion of city staff.
That includes three part-time employees and seven full-time employees for a total of 204 full-timers and 54 part-timers.
In certain positions, it’s better to hire full-time people, Sexton said, as they tend to have more loyalty to the job and prevent the city from experiencing high turnover costs.
There were some minor changes to the document, including increasing the fireworks display fund from $7,500 to $10,000 for a possible cost increase due to new tariffs.
Also, the contribution for the Derby Twins baseball team went from $2,500 to $3,000.
That last item came with a request from member Cheryl Bannon, who said that the team needs to provide the city with information on how the funds are being spent.
Bannon said the city doesn’t need to provide funds without accountability. Sexton said she would get that data.
The next steps in the budget process are for the council to approve publication of the Notice of Budget Hearing, which contains the maximum amount of funds that can be levied and spent in 2020.
Then on Aug. 13, following the Public Hearing, the council will be asked to approve the budget and CIP, and amendment of the 2019 budget. Under law, the final budget must be to the county clerk by Aug. 25.