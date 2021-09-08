The Derby Recreation Commission turning to a somewhat unlikely source for help with a couple of its upcoming yoga classes – seeking support from creatures of a four-legged variety.
For the recently announced fall programming, the DRC is bringing back kitten yoga while also introducing goat yoga, with both classes to be held in September.
“We are always offering the newest trends to our community and goat yoga is huge nationwide,” said Susie Wilkes, DRC fitness program coordinator.
Previously, the DRC has successfully hosted yoga sessions with kittens, but this year’s event will add another twist to the mix – wine (making it a 21 and older event). For an hour, participants will practice yoga with kittens, while the last 30 minutes will include time to enjoy the wine and cuddle with the kittens.
A portion of the $30 registration fee for Whiskers and Wine will also be donated to Love They Neighbor Animal Care Foundation. The event will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Warren Riverview Park, with registration closing on Sept. 13.
On top of yoga with kittens, members and Derby residents will also have the opportunity to practice yoga with goats (for $25) in the DRC courtyard from 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 25.
Goat yoga is just what it sounds like – with baby or miniatures goats joining participants in the class. The DRC was able to recruit help from a local farmer who will deliver the goats the day of the event. The trend of goat yoga has been growing in popularity the last several years and Wilkes noted there are a number of positives that come from classes held with animals.
“Benefits are endless; animal therapy is being used throughout the country to calm the nervous system and reduce stress in your life,” Wilkes said. “Many local horse lovers use goats in their barns to calm their horses.”
Class size for goat yoga will be capped at 35 participants. Given the growing popularity and the benefits of the class, Wilkes said there is a strong chance the DRC will try to bring the class back in the future.
“In a world of stress and confusion, this class gives our community a chance to unwind, reduce stress, try something new and have a little fun,” Wilkes said. “If the community loves it the way we think they will, we will offer it every year if possible. It already has the highest registration of the fitness events offered this fall.”
For more information or to register for either yoga class, visit www.derbyrec.com.