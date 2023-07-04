According to a recent release from the city of Derby, local law enforcement reported evidence indicates that a recent shooting that occurred in Derby appears to be accidental in nature.
On the morning of June 25, Derby police officers responded to a call for emergency medical services in the 400 block of N. Baltimore. Arriving on scene, officers found a female in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. At this time, the female victim is believed to be the only person involved in the shooting.