Following investigation into a fatal accident that occurred at the Derby QuikTrip location shown, no charges were filed as the cause of the wreck was determined to be tied to a medical issue.

After receiving a report from the Derby Police Department, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office recently decided that no charges would be filed in the case of the fatal wreck that occurred at the Derby QuikTrip near K-15/Meadowlark on April 24. 

While no charges were filed, after completing its investigation the Derby PD did release the name of the other driver involved in the wreck – Robert Allison, 61, of Derby. A medical condition is believed to be the cause of the accident and the reason no charges are being filed.

