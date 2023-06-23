After receiving a report from the Derby Police Department, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office recently decided that no charges would be filed in the case of the fatal wreck that occurred at the Derby QuikTrip near K-15/Meadowlark on April 24.
While no charges were filed, after completing its investigation the Derby PD did release the name of the other driver involved in the wreck – Robert Allison, 61, of Derby. A medical condition is believed to be the cause of the accident and the reason no charges are being filed.
“Everything leads us to believe there was a medical issue that caused the accident,” said Derby Deputy Police Chief Brandon Russell. “There’s nothing that makes us think it was anything other than a medical issue.”
At around 5:19 p.m. on April 24, emergency personnel responded to call of a vehicle fire at the QuikTrip near K-15/Meadowlark after Allison’s van left the road and crossed into the parking lot, striking the parked vehicle of Stephanie Corey, of Derby, who was filling her car with gas.
The collision knocked the parked car into the gas pump, dislodging the pump and creating a large fire and explosion. The ensuing fire/explosion led to the death of Corey’s 3-year-old daughter, Harper Ivy, and left Corey with significant burns. Corey had to be transported from the scene in serious condition and is still recovering.