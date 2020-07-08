Wesley Derby ER treated nine firework-related injuries this year during the week fireworks were available for purchase, according to injury statistics provided by Wesley. Eight of those injuries happened on the Fourth of July.
That’s four times as many firework-related injuries as last year. Wesley Derby ER reported just two firework-related injuries in 2019, the lowest number in the last few years. There were five injuries in 2018 and seven in 2017.
The firework-related injuries reported at Wesley Derby this year include a “partial amputation of a ring and pinkie finger from a Roman candle,” “abrasion to [a] scalp,” and injuries to various body parts, including an arm, leg, hand, fingers, temple and two calves, Wesley reports. The injuries were caused by a multitude of fireworks, including sparklers, smoke bombs, zippers, a “firework lady,” and Roman candles.
Wichita’s Wesley Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn, and Wesley West all individually had fewer injuries on the Fourth of July than Wesley Derby ER this year. Those three ERs combined treated 12 firework-related injuries in total.