Officially, Derby’s Kite and Bike Festival was cancelled over the weekend due to the weather and the forecast for more rain.
Derby Recreation Commission Wellness Coordinator Debbie Williams, event organizer, noted that Safety Town and the inflatables on hand could not be set up in the rain, playing a role in the decision to cancel the full event.
Additionally, wet pavement conditions forced the BMX Challenge on Sunday to be called off as well.
One event, a “Light the Night” bike ride, was able to be held on May 14 and Williams noted that was well received.
“We were happy with the turnout for the Light the Night ride,” Williams said. “I think everyone, even the adults, had a great time. This is something unique and different.”
Despite the cancellation of most of the official festivities, some residents still showed up Saturday at High Park to fly kites and enjoy a lapse in the persistent stormy weather on May 15. More photos of the festivities can be found inside on page five.