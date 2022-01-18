Recent work done to install a right turn lane at the Patriot Avenue/K-15 intersection in Derby has led to some movements in regards to a pair of projects outlined in the city’s K-15 Area Plan.
Due to changes along the corridor and the time that has passed, some updates are now required for the K-15 project designs – with the Derby City Council unanimously approving a contract for that work at its Jan. 11 meeting.
In 2011, the city worked with the Kansas Department of Transportation on a traffic study for the Nelson Drive corridor adjacent to K-15 – finding some major issues that needed to be addressed.
“What Nelson Drive did was create two four-way intersections about 30 feet apart, which is not a good situation,” said city engineer Alex Lane. “Over the years, things have been done to try to improve that and this is kind of the next step.”
Updates with the turn lane project were made with an eye toward the larger K-15 plan, specifically the north portion project – one of two outlined to address traffic safety issues identified through the study and “make it right for development.”
Part of the turn lane project was geared toward helping to realign Nelson Drive with Commerce Drive for the eventual signalization of the Commerce/Patriot intersection (a goal of the north project).
Other goals of the north project are to create a traffic corridor from Patriot Avenue south to Walmart, as well as connecting Nelson Drive to the west with Buckner Street farther east. The city took measures toward that in 2020, purchasing three dilapidated properties near the Nelson/Patriot intersection with the intent to demolish those buildings to make way for project enhancements.
The south portion of the project would seek to eliminate redundancies along the Nelson/K-15 corridor – like the overlapping intersections along Red Powell Drive. Lane stated the plan intends to move the Nelson/Red Powell intersection farther east, creating more separation.
“In the past, there’s kind of been some efforts to make this a little better. This would kind of finish out the process and move this intersection away from K-15 and get a proper separation between those two intersections,” Lane said.
A traffic signal is also planned to be added along K-15 to create additional access to Walmart and further ease the congestion at the intersections along Red Powell.
To utilize $5 million in funding secured from the Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization for the south project, Lane noted the update of designs for the project is necessary, needing to be completed within the next two years.
With the K-15 plan providing a vision for future development in the area (bordered by Patriot, K-15, Buckner and Meadowlark Boulevard), council members had a few questions regarding the development outside of the city’s control.
Specifically, Council President Nick Engle asked about the impact of the Menards development (near the intersection of Patriot and Buckner) on the plan – with the city having discussed implementing a TIF district in that area to fund part of the north project of the K-15 plan.
Lane stated that while it looked like Menards was ready to pull building permits recently, they ultimately backed off. City Manager Kiel Mangus reported there is an expectation that development will come, but the timing is not known for certain. If it doesn’t, he said the city would need to explore other options for financing the north portion of the project (i.e., bonds), but the current update to the plan does not set that in stone.
“It sets us up to make that next step to either execute the TIF when Menards comes and be ready for that or decide, ‘this area is ready; we need to get this north end project done,’” Mangus said.
Council member Tom Keil also questioned the extent of the changes in cost related to a cell tower approved within the past year that would be constructed within the planned corridor connecting Nelson Drive and Buckner Street.
Keil asked if the costs were known prior to approval of the cell tower. While staff said there was a certain sense of that, statutes in place also limited the city’s ability to say no to the cell tower project.
The city will continue to work with TransSystems on the design of the K-15 Area Plan projects, with the council approving an agreement for the final design work not to exceed $531,411. While some questions remain, the advantages of continuing work on this plan were clear to the council.
“Some of the ways to get in and out of Walmart now kind of wind around to get there,” said Mayor Randy White. “I look forward to anything we can do to add some safety to these road projects and I think we’re headed in that direction.”