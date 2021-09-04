Researchers at the University of Cincinnati recently identified a new species of mosasaur — an 18-foot-long, fish-eating monster that lived 80 million years ago.
UC assistant professor-educator Takuya Konishi and his student, UC graduate Alexander Willman, named the mosasaur Ectenosaurus everhartorum after Kansas paleontologists – and Derby residents – Mike and Pamela Everhart. The mosasaur inhabited the Western Interior Seaway in what today is western Kansas.
The discovery was announced in late August in the Canadian Journal of Earth Sciences.
The newly identified mosasaur marks only the second species in the genus Ectenosaurus. Mosasaurs were enormous marine reptiles — some as big as school buses — that inhabited oceans around the world during the Cretaceous period around the time of Tyrannosaurus rex.
“In western Kansas we have over 1,500 mosasaur specimens. Out of those we can only find one specimen each representing these two species of ectenosaur,” Konishi said. “That’s sort of crazy.”
The first mosasaur fossils were found in the Netherlands nearly a century before anyone used the term “dinosaur.” Mosasaurs began to capture the nation’s attention after the Civil War when the nation’s premier paleontologists, Othniel Charles Marsh and Edward Drinker Cope, began to study Cretaceous limestone known as the Kansas Chalk in a partnership that became a bitter public feud. Since then, Kansas has become world-renowned for mosasaur research.
Generations of experts have come to Kansas to study its specimens, which are on display at museums around the world.
The researchers dedicated the project to the late Dale Russell, whose work has had a profound impact in North American mosasaur paleontology, Konishi said. But they named the mosasaur for the Everharts, a Kansas couple who have spent more than 30 years sharing their fossils with museums and leading research field trips in the fossil-rich Smoky Hill Chalk.
“We’re still in a little bit of shock at the news. It’s very exciting,” Pamela Everhart said.
“It’s a great honor,” said Mike Everhart, author of “Oceans of Kansas” about mosasaurs and other prehistoric life that inhabited the Western Interior Seaway during the Cretaceous Period.
Mosasaurs are very special to him, he said.
“The oceans would not have been a safe place for swimming in the Cretaceous,” he said. “Mosasaurs were the top predator in the ocean during those times.”