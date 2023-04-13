Derby residents are being invited to check out the latest art exhibition, “Creativity StARTs Here,” currently on display at the Derby Public Library – as it features and highlights the work of several young artists from around Derby.
The show – cosponsored by the library and Derby Arts Council – demonstrates the energy and creativity children bring to class assignments. It features artwork from students at several Derby elementary schools including Cooper, Derby Hills, El Paso, Oaklawn, Park Hill, Stone Creek, Swaney, Tangelwood, Wineteer, St. Mary and Faith Lutheran.
Local art teachers Zane McHugh, Sarah Garcia, Emily Saunders, Pat Lollar and Amanda Forward will also be featured as part of the latest exhibit.
Visitors to the library can look for the bright pops of color in displays located in the Gathering Space Gallery, community room, High Wall Gallery, computer lab and elsewhere throughout the building. Works were selected by kindergarten, first, second and third grade art teachers for inclusion in the exhibit. The Arts Council appreciates the opportunity to show artwork from local students.
Students used a variety of mediums and materials to express their whimsical worlds. Kites flying through the skies, flowers with petals lifting off the pages, crazy haired self-portraits and newspaper bears stand out as part of the exhibit – with the overall impression one of joy.
“Creativity StARTs Here” is open to view now during normal library hours and will also be highlighted during the city’s upcoming Third Thursday event on April 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. The show will close on May 2.
Questions regarding the works on display can be directed to Tami English, Derby Public Library, at 316-788-0760. She can also provide information regarding future opportunities for local artists wishing to exhibit original artwork.