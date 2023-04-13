Creativity StARTs Here

The work of local elementary students (shown) is on display now through May 2 as part of the library’s latest art exhibit, “Creativity StARTs Here.”

 COURTESY/DERBY ARTS COUNCIL

Derby residents are being invited to check out the latest art exhibition, “Creativity StARTs Here,” currently on display at the Derby Public Library – as it features and highlights the work of several young artists from around Derby. 

The show – cosponsored by the library and Derby Arts Council – demonstrates the energy and creativity children bring to class assignments. It features artwork from students at several Derby elementary schools including Cooper, Derby Hills, El Paso, Oaklawn, Park Hill, Stone Creek, Swaney, Tangelwood, Wineteer, St. Mary and Faith Lutheran.

