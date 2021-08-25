At the Derby Recreation Commission board meeting on Aug. 17, board members unanimously voted to approve the purchase of five new pieces of equipment for the fitness center to enhance the facility.
The proposed machines featured a pulldown machine, an incline lever row, a booty builder, a treadmill and a hack squat.
In addition to the new equipment, the DRC is expecting to receive $3,959 from the Mid State Equipment Center for nine workout machines being traded.
The expected cost of the new equipment, including the money received from the trade-in, is $37,290.