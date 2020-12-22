Derby Public Schools saw high turnout last week for its new weekly lunch pickup option.
The district has been offering free daily lunch pickups throughout the semester to accommodate students who are learning from home, especially once schools closed across the district. The weekly option was added to give families even more flexibility.
Burke Jones, director of operations, said the district received an overwhelming response at its first installation of the weekly pickups.
“The line tonight at Derby High was an hour long, so tremendous response for the weekly pickup,” Jones said.
The district offered two different pickup times for weekly lunch kits last Monday, one at Derby High School and another at Oaklawn Elementary School. Families were able to choose either daily or weekly lunch pickups, but not both.
Lunch items available for daily pickup are based on a monthly menu with varying items. For weekly pickups, families received kits loaded with ready-to-eat foods and snacks.
Meal kits usually include five fruit cups, five juice boxes, five breakfast grains, five lunch entrees, lunch grains, five lunch fruits and five lunch vegetables and either 10 half-pints of milk or one half-gallon plus two half-pints per student.
Communications Director Katie Carlson echoed Jones’ statement, acknowledging staffers’ hard work to meet families’ needs.
“It was wrapped around both ends of the building, so I think that the staff [went] above and beyond to accommodate these schedules because that need was definitely there,” Carlson said. “There were a lot of people there after hours for that.”
Daily lunch pickups will resume the Monday after winter break, Jan. 4. But the return of the weekly pickup option is pending the gating committee’s decision at its next meeting on Dec. 30. The district will share an update about the lunch pickup options after that meeting.
Parents can submit a form for lunch pickups at www.derbyschools.com. Click “menu” on the toolbar on the right, and then click “Order remote meals/Pick-up information and times” on the left.
The deadline to sign up for lunch pickups in any given week is midnight on Sunday.
Anyone who has questions or needs more information can contact the district’s food service office at 316-788-8419 or email Martha Lawson at mlawson@usd260.com.