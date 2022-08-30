While addiction in families is often viewed as a secret to be kept behind closed doors, a new ministry – Finding Hope – is seeking to bring light to those issues and provide support for loved ones of drug addicts and alcoholics.
Finding Hope will be launching a chapter in Derby on Sept. 1, with the group to meet the first and third Thursday of each month at South Rock Christian Church (900 S. Rock Rd.). Meetings will start at 6:30 p.m.
Derby resident Rhonda Kemp will serve as group leader for the local Finding Hope chapter. She noted it is intended to be a safe space for anyone who is “not sure what to do anymore, they’re kind of at their wits end,” with Finding Hope offering the tools, support and community to help battle the issues of addiction.
“This is a place you can come twice a month and it’s a community of everybody going through the same situations, and learning about addiction, the science of addiction – how it affects the brain and changes the person on a molecular level – and how to cope with the day-to-day life with an addict without enabling them,” Kemp said. “A lot of times you think you’re loving them through it and you’re actually leading them to more addiction issues.”
Kemp has witnessed the struggles with addiction firsthand, losing her daughter to an overdose eight years ago.Then, she went to a Finding Hope meeting in Wichita with a friend who had also lost a daughter to drugs. Given the benefits she saw and the number of participants from the surrounding area, Kemp was spurred to form a Derby chapter.
“I’m just going to do it,” she said, “because it’s needed and I wish somebody would have had it for me.”
Along with Kansas, Finding Hope meetings are offered throughout eight states and online via Zoom. The services, a “faith-based Al-Anon” according to Kemp, are an offshoot of Hope is Alive Ministries – which provides sober living homes for addicts. Finding Hope services branched off about six years ago.
Plans are for Finding Hope services to be offered on an ongoing basis and Kemp said some local residents have already contacted South Rock about a daytime group, with Kemp hoping the chapter in Derby continues to grow.
Meetings, Kemp said, are roughly an hour and a half long. While members sometimes just need to share, she said there is a specific curriculum Finding Hope adheres to.
“Depending on the group and what they need that particular meeting, we do try to stick to a curriculum covering the science, covering enabling, covering how to get help,” Kemp said.
Outside resources like law enforcement and therapists are also brought in to provide additional assistance to family members impacted by addiction.
Kemp said the changes made through Finding Hope are remarkable, something she heard from a number of participants she met at a retreat in May. Not only does it change things for the family members, but it can also start addicts down a more positive path.
“These people are learning how to go ahead and live their lives and not let the addiction just control everything,” Kemp said. “Through that, I’ve heard a lot of addicts tell me when their parents quit helping them is when they started to get help because they didn’t have any place else to go. It’s just a win-win all the way around for the families and addicts.”
For those who have gone through Hope is Alive, Kemp said that 89% who have finished the program stayed sober. So, if there is any inclination that a family member is caught in a pattern of substance abuse, she encourages those affected to seek out Finding Hope.
“You need the education, the support and the love that’s there just to get you through it,” Kemp said, “and the resources, because a lot of people don’t know what to do.”
Interested individuals can learn more about the program at findinghope.today or by attending
the first Derby meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at South Rock Christian Church.