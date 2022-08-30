FH Leaders

Rhonda Kemp (second from right) is shown with a group of Finding Hope leaders including, left to right, Cindy Bowling, Kris Darrah and Amy LaRue. Kemp will lead the new Finding Hope chapter in Derby.

 COURTESY

While addiction in families is often viewed as a secret to be kept behind closed doors, a new ministry – Finding Hope – is seeking to bring light to those issues and provide support for loved ones of drug addicts and alcoholics.

Finding Hope will be launching a chapter in Derby on Sept. 1, with the group to meet the first and third Thursday of each month at South Rock Christian Church (900 S. Rock Rd.). Meetings will start at 6:30 p.m.

