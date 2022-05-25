When Colton Leinbach graduated from high school, he headed off to Bible college. His plan was to do one year there, then move on to a science field of study.
However, he liked the religious study path so much, he stuck with it and now is putting his academic undertaking to work as the new student minister at South Rock Christian Church in Derby.
It’s just one of many recent changes for the 24-year-old Leinbach, who moved back to Kansas from Ohio and just got married.
“It’s kind of crazy how everything worked out,” said Leinbach, just a few weeks into his new job.
As the student minister, also called the youth minister at some churches, he works with youth from sixth grade to high school seniors.
He has a busy schedule, too, working from Sunday through Thursdays. There is a Sunday school gathering and then
Sunday evening class for the older youth and Wednesday evening class for the junior high students. The students also have small group gatherings.
Leinbach has been getting to know more about South Rock and the more than 100 youth in his programs.
“I’ve just been getting my feet wet here and have been loving it,” he said.
Leinbach grew up heavily involved in his own home church, First Missionary Church in Newton, and as a student at Berean Academy, a Christian secondary school just east of Newton in Elbing.
Leinbach graduated there in 2016 and headed to Ozark Christian College in Joplin, Mo., where he earned a degree in Christian Ministry in 2020. He moved to Cincinnati where he was an intern working in sports ministry and coaching soccer.
He met his wife, Macie, at college. She’s from Topeka and has moved to Derby with him. She also has a ministry degree, but is more interested in the counseling and the community aspect of ministry.
Being part of a
‘doer church’
Leinbach said his work’s emphasis on youth fits him well.
“I grew up in the church. I have a love for the church and the kids who come in,” he said.
Getting to South Rock involved a combination of finding the job posting online, sending in a resumé and then having the help of a couple of youth pastors who knew Leinbach from college putting in a good word for him.
Leinbach likes what he’s seen so far at the church, especially its “strong leadership” and active approach to ministry.
“It’s a doer church. They don’t just sit around,” he said. “We push for people to serve their communities in different ways and be the hands and feet of Jesus and do what he would have done. I like that.”
He also has high marks for the Bible-centered approach of the church and the facility itself at 900 S. Rock Road.
One thing that Leinbach wants to work on is a rebranding of the student ministry and create a brand that relates well with the church itself.
Leinbach grew up with the internet and social media, but the youth he’s with are using some platforms that he’s unfamiliar with, such as TikTok.
“I have no idea what that’s about,” he said with a laugh.
On a serious note, he realizes that adolescence can be a tough time in life and Leinbach wants to steer young people straight and give them the guidance they need for a long, productive and successful life.
“My job is to love them and show them that Jesus loves them, too,” he said.