Upon reopening for the 2022 season at the start of April, visitors to the Derby Historical Museum may have noticed some changes around the building.
Along with some reorganization and minor updates to existing displays at the museum, a new exhibit was installed in late March/early April highlighting the paintings of the late William Durnil – the first chiropractor in town and a founding board member of the Derby Historical Society. The paintings for the exhibit were donated by Durnil’s wife, Norma Durnil.
“We’re so appreciative of her for sharing these wonderful prints and paintings with us so everybody can enjoy them,” said museum board member Susan Swaney.
Norma noted a shared passion for the museum led her to donate the items for display, something she believed would make her husband proud.
“I think he would love it. He loved Derby and he loved people, so I think he would feel quite honored,” Norma said. “I’ve always loved the museum. I think it’s just a wonderful facility.”
William Durnil’s paintings focus on many Derby landmarks, including the Round Barn Ranch on the south end of town. Museum volunteer Dave McDonald noted that drew a lot of attention during the recent fourth-grade field trips, with one student remarking “I thought that was a photograph.”
On top of the new Durnil exhibit, museum volunteers also recently completed updates to the Derby schools exhibit. Changes included arranging items by school, subject, etc., and adding a new timeline on the history of Derby Public Schools.
Along with the schools’ history, the art of William Durnil helps paint a vivid picture of Derby’s past as well. Norma noted his paintings allow visitors to see Derby “as he saw it” and helps illustrate changes through the years that some residents may not know about.
“They show the diversity of the community and the richness of our history,” McDonald said of the paintings. “We’ve got a legacy of art.”
“We look at those pictures and we see things that have been here for a long time that other people maybe haven’t seen or they don’t realize how long they’ve been here,” Swaney said.
During the season (April through October), the museum is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.