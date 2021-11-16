Hearing feedback from both sides, the Derby City Council ultimately voted to approve an ordinance regarding expansion of Title 8 of the Derby Municipal Code concerning the Property Maintenance Code – as presented – at its Nov. 9 meeting.
There were no substantial changes from the first reading, but Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza did address two concerns raised by the council. He noted the city is prepared to implement a more broad-reaching Neighborhood Maintenance Grant Program in 2022 to help low-income property owners who may face code violations. Also, in comparison with 22 similar communities, Mendoza reported 18 of those use the more restrictive International Property Maintenance Code. Even with the changes – with deteriorating gutters, rusting metal surfaces, scaling paint, etc. now listed as nuisances – Mendoza stated the city’s code would be less restrictive than the IMPC.