Students at Cooper Elementary are used to reaching academic goals. Soon they’ll be reaching personal goals, too.
Kiwanis, an international organization “dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time,” started a chapter in Derby last year. Now Kiwanis is bringing its Terrific Kids goal-setting program to Cooper Elementary.
The “terrific” in Terrific Kids is an acronym – “thoughtful, enthusiastic, respectful, responsible, inclusive, friendly, inquisitive, capable.”
“These are character traits that the program is targeting,” Cooper principal Rachel Eastman said. “It’s really about helping students empower themselves.”
Students in the program will set individual goals based upon the traits in the terrific acronym.
“The goal can be focused either on behavior, academics, attendance, peer relationship, or schoolwork,” Eastman said.
Each student will pick one goal to work on for a nine-week period. Teachers and staff will check in with each student at least once a week to track progress.
“At the end of the quarter, if they’ve met their goal, we will honor and recognize them, ideally in some kind of ceremony,” Eastman said. “We’re still working through what that can look like, but that’s the goal going into the first nine weeks.”
Eastman said the format for honoring students will be flexible based upon COVID-19 restrictions.
The overall goal of the program is to show kids how important goal setting is as a life skill, Eastman said.
“It’s to provide that opportunity to practice that and take ownership of their own learning,” Eastman said. “And it also provides a dual opportunity to have that connectedness with staff members and with our community.”
The program will start with one grade level for the first nine weeks until the school can work out the kinks, Eastman said. The goal is to have grades 3-5 in the program by the end of the school year. The program may later expand to other Derby schools.