Following the retirement of Ted Austin, some staffing rearrangement was done – with the Operations Department becoming the Operations Division (housed under Administration).
The latest change was brought before the city council and approved at its Oct. 12 meeting, adding a new position for a building maintenance supervisor – to help replace Austin’s diverse skillset.
Duties of the building maintenance supervisor will include implementing preventive maintenance for city buildings/equipment, coordinating work by outside vendors, managing remodel/new construction of city facilities and more.
The position will include a pay range of $23.29 to $31.50 per hour and cost approximately $5,650 more in 2021 and $25,643 in 2022.