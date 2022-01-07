Oaklawn Elementary students and staff dismissed for winter break saying goodbye to their old school and were welcomed back into their brand new building (5000 S. Clifton, Wichita) when classes in the Derby school district returned to session on Jan. 4.
The addition that houses the gymnasium (along with four classrooms) remains of the old building, while the rest was demolished and is currently being paved to serve as a parking lot for the new building – part of the 2018 Derby Public Schools bond project. In total, construction costs came to nearly $12 million for the project.
In the new 58,000-square-foot building, there were a number of special features added including flexible workspaces and furniture to facilitate collaborative learning (as well as indoor recess), new safety features (including classroom intruder locks), enhanced music and art classrooms (the latter featuring its own kiln), a stage in the cafeteria, ADA-compliant playground equipment, a soccer field, larger classrooms, outdoor learning spaces and custom graphics/features throughout.
“A really big highlight is that we are all now going to be equitable across the district,” said Oaklawn Elementary Principal Donna Osborn. “The administration, the Board of Education – they have just been incredibly supportive in making sure that there is equity across the district in all of our elementary schools.”
Oaklawn will start as a two-section school (two classrooms per grade level), but part of the project included construction of “bubble classrooms” to facilitate additional sessions if needed.
Part of the benefit of the new features is offering adequate space for both teachers and students, according to Osborn, as they strive toward the school’s goal: “purposeful learning promotes a purposeful future.”