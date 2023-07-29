Video Production

At its July 24 meeting, the Derby Board of Education unanimously approved a pair of pilot electives for the middle school curriculum to promote a more creative learning environment. In the 2023 fall semester, creative writing and video production will be two new elective options for students to explore.

During the 2022-23 school year, there was an effort to search for expanded electives for middle school students. This information guided the committee to reach for and create a pair of elective additions to both middle schools in the district.

