At its July 24 meeting, the Derby Board of Education unanimously approved a pair of pilot electives for the middle school curriculum to promote a more creative learning environment. In the 2023 fall semester, creative writing and video production will be two new elective options for students to explore.
During the 2022-23 school year, there was an effort to search for expanded electives for middle school students. This information guided the committee to reach for and create a pair of elective additions to both middle schools in the district.
Using feedback from middle school students, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson worked with a small committee of educators to help develop elective courses for creative writing and video production.
These two interests were found after principals and counselors talked with middle school students about what interests might not be met with the current options of electives. The process was integral to pinpointing a branch of electives to aid academic development while allowing students to pursue various interests.
“We were looking at ways to provide additional electives for middle school students, but the variety of topics that middle school students are interested in is a pretty broad scope,” Putnam-Jackson said. “We had a request for both principals and counselors who talked to kids a lot about what kinds of classes they would like to take and requested we had those additional media and audio video production pilots so they could offer students more electives in an area where they felt kids had expressed an interest.”
Once the elective additions were identified and added to the curriculum cycle, the committee of teachers began to develop the curriculum. It made a list of items that would be needed for the electives.
The committee worked to develop a semester-long curriculum to help target various aspects of the desired elective. Putnam-Jackson said it was a challenge to find the right group that was willing to help design two new curriculums.
Finding the proper tools that were up to the proper standards for each course was the next biggest challenge for the committee. At the board meeting on July 24, the projected cost for the creative writing was reported to be $2,412.05. As expected, the price for the video production course was higher at $12,927.11, which included the purchase of proper equipment, but the purchased resources could be used for multiple class periods if there was an interest to expand.
Putnam-Jackson said there is a decent amount of research that supports the idea of students engaging with a class in a hands-on way. Having new information presented in a different form can help develop critical thinking and a space to be engaged with learning in a new way.
“There is quite a bit of research out there that talks about students being engaged or creatively motivated to where they are thinking deeply about a subject,” Putnam-Jackson said. “Students have a chance to learn and process things in the real world setting, and it is different from a test where they learn it but may not remember after. They can go back, engage with it and connect it to other things that they can do in the future.”
The administration is anticipating a strong turnout for these expanded electives and will assess the program after the first semester to find ways to enhance the courses to benefit the students.
“We are excited to get their feedback once we get the course going and get a pilot semester completed,” Putnam-Jackson said. “We are going to be learning alongside them during the pilot semester and develop the courses to make them as robust as possible.”