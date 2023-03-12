Legion Foundation

The first fundraising effort of the new John M. West American Legion Post 408 Foundation Inc. currently being taken on is to raise money for a bulletproof vest to support Derby PD’s new K-9 officer, Jax.

 COURTESY/AMERICAN LEGION

For 100-plus years now, American Legion Family Post 408 has been taking on a number of efforts to support the Derby community. That includes helping the Derby Chamber of Commerce with its annual pancake feeds in support of local charities, putting on a toy run to benefit Derby Operation Holiday and a number of other endeavors. 

Now, the organization has branched out to create even more community support – officially forming the John M. West American Legion Post 408 Foundation Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit, to further its mission.

0
0
0
0
0