Joel Addis has held a variety of positions within Derby Public Schools and now he’s about to undertake a new job: leading Swaney Elementary School as its principal.
Addis, currently COVID-19 Site Coordinator for USD 260, winds up that role at the end of June and will transition to Swaney in early July.
Laurey Logan has been the principal there and is moving on to another job in a different district.
“I’m definitely excited,” Addis said. “Once I get there, I cannot wait to roll my sleeves up and get to work to have a positive impact on the students, staff and parents of Swaney.”
In a way, Swaney will hold a bit of a homecoming for Addis, as it was the site of his first teaching job in Derby.
One operative phrase Addis will use there is “building capacity” or improving an individual’s or organization’s skill and taking it to the next level.
At the beginning of this year, Addis – who also is president of the Derby chapter of the National Education Association teachers’ union – spoke to a group of new teachers about that subject.
“A lot of time we view leaders as just kind of being leaders, but it’s also an opportunity to build capacity, sometimes in large ways and sometimes in small ways,” he said.
Building on school’s performance
He sees the Swaney post as “a good opportunity” to grow his skill set and he credits his many other roles, including site coordinator, as helping prepare him for it.
Addis started in the district in February 2002 as a special education para and did that for three years. He then substitute-taught and then started teaching special education full-time in 2007.
He’s thrived on the variety of teaching, he said.
“Every day is unique and every teaching job is unique,” he said.
Approaching each student’s needs is a big part of Addis’ educational belief system.
“Every student comes to us as an individual,” he said. “It’s our job to connect with students and treat them as the individuals that they are and build on their strengths.”
Swaney, at 501 E. English in the southwest part of Derby, has about 450 students serving children from pre-k through fifth grade.
Addis said he wants to continue to build on its “level of excellence.”
“They have a fantastic culture and great parent engagement,” he said.
Parents a key part of the team
Getting parents involved and working as a team also is a major part of Addis’ approach.
“That was hammered home to me during my 15 years in special education,” he said. “It’s always the team and a huge component of that team is the parents helping support the students.”
In-person learning also is vital.
Addis is glad that Derby had a minimal number of weeks in the remote learning mode during the pandemic as students do better in a classroom setting, he said.
“Remote learning and teaching was hard on everyone,” he said. “Students and teachers are thrilled to have the option to be back in school.”
Students also learn much from each other in person-to-person settings.
“Those relationships are key.”
The classroom is where children pick up the so-called “soft skills” such as courtesy, responsibility, flexibility and teamwork, used in school and later, in work and civic engagements.
Dealing with the COVID situation during the past eight-plus months as site coordinator has been “pretty intense” at times, Addis said, but he added that he was fortunate to have support by the administration.
“I’ve learned so much this year,” Addis said. “It was definitely a big shift from being in the classroom.”