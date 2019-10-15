A new Kiwanis club has opened in Derby to give community members the opportunity to help kids.
The public is invited to help celebrate the chartering of the new club starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at South Rock Christian Church and Powerhouse, 302 N. Georgie Ave.
Dinner will be catered at the event by Olive Garden and the cost of entry is $18 per person. Entertainment will be provided by local magician Rick Pugh. Abilene native Jo Schwartz, governor of Kansas Kiwanis, will be in attendance.
Contact derby.kiwanis@gmail.com to RSVP for the event.
The Kiwanis Club of Derby meets bi-weekly at the Derby Public Library at 6 p.m. The club has been formed by DPS Superintendent Heather Bohaty, DHS Principal Tim Hamblin, and several business and community leaders to meet the needs of children in Derby.
Those interested in joining can call Emily Trimpe at 309-221-5384, or visit the Kiwanis Club of Derby, KS Facebook page or kiwanis.org.