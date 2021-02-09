The Derby Food Pantry has instituted new hours for food distribution.
The pantry will now be open every third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon with no appointment necessary. The panty also operates by appointment only on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Individuals may call 316-519-5867 to schedule an appointment or to learn of volunteer opportunities.
Derby Community Family Services operates the Food Pantry to serve residents who live in the Derby School District and is located at 4900 S. Clifton in Wichita.
Churches, community organizations, families and individuals hold food drives making it possible for the pantry to help others in need. Donations are always greatly appreciated.