When the Kentucky Derby gets underway on May 2, among the millions watching the famous horse race on TV will be a crowd in Derby itself.
That’s because the Derby Historical Society and Museum is incorporating the event into a new fundraiser, the Kentucky Derby Party, with the theme of “Horses, Hats and Roses.”
The party is set for 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. that day at The Venue. The race itself, the 146th annual, will be at about 5:30 p.m. and will be shown on three large TVs.
“We’re looking forward to it; we think it will be a fun event to attend,” said Bill Smith, a museum board member who is among those organizing the activity.
Smith also credits fellow museum board member David McDonald for helping on the concept. The two visited the race last year with their wives and were impressed with the massive production and community involvement. Last year’s Derby attracted 157,000 people to its site at Churchill Downs.
They chose the race-related event for several reasons, including the Derby play on words. But it’s also something different and new and, they believe, will attract a crowd.
“It’s something different for people to enjoy,” he said.
They also believe that attendees will want to get into the spirit of the event and dress up.
“A lot of people in Derby like to dress up; that’s a fun thing to do,” he said.
There will be an attire contest for both men and women along with a hat contest. The race is well-known for women and their unusual and colorful hats.
There also will be games and raffles along with a silent auction and full dinner.
The menu hasn’t been finalized, but it will have a Southern fare theme and likely include roasted pork as the main course.
Museum needs funds for its building
Tickets won’t be sold until spring and Smith said they will be $60 each, with part of that tax-deductible. Each attendee will get a free mint julep, the traditional drink of the Derby. If they want additional drinks, there will be a cash bar.
The site holds about 300 people. Smith said he would like to get 150 to 200 people there.
There also may be a thoroughbred horse – outside, of course – for a photo opportunity.
“We’re formulating those ideas,” he said. “We’ve been working on it for about a year and we have a way to go on all the details.”
One thing that won’t be happening is betting. While some $200 million is wagered at the live track, there won’t be any at this event.
“We have to be careful about how we handle that,” he said. “We will make it a fun evening, but there won’t be gambling.”
Smith hopes the group can raise $10,000 from the party.
The museum, at the northwest corner of East Market and Woodlawn, can use the funds, he said, especially for a new roof. There was a short-gap measure on the roof taken, but it really needs a new one, he said. It could also use help with climate control systems.
He said the building, from the 1920s, is structurally sound, but it needs constant upkeep and repair.
The museum relies almost totally on private donations, so fundraisers like this are important, he said.
Along with the funds, Smith hopes the activity simply increases the community’s knowledge of the museum and its heritage.
“We want to raise awareness of that, too,” he said.