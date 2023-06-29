While the wheels have been in motion for a while, a major goal for the Derby Fire Department was recently realized as a ribbon cutting was held June 27 for its new fire training facility on Buckner. 

Derby Fire Chief John Turner reported that crews will be finishing construction of the facility’s interior over the next few weeks, with the site expected to be ready for live-fire training by the fall. He noted personnel may be able to do some basic hose work in the interim.

1
0
0
0
0