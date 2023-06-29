While the wheels have been in motion for a while, a major goal for the Derby Fire Department was recently realized as a ribbon cutting was held June 27 for its new fire training facility on Buckner.
Derby Fire Chief John Turner reported that crews will be finishing construction of the facility’s interior over the next few weeks, with the site expected to be ready for live-fire training by the fall. He noted personnel may be able to do some basic hose work in the interim.
Given the unique situation faced fighting structure fires, Turner said the new facility will be a major asset. Not only will it help Derby firefighters hone the skills and techniques needed in those situations, but Turner noted the facility also does a good job of simulating the atmosphere in which they will be working.
“It doesn’t take a whole lot of fuel to do that; a couple of pallets of straw and plywood and it’s blackout and hot conditions. It’ll drive folks to the floor,” Turner said.
The facility is made up of repurposed freight containers, a material that lends itself to the frequent training needs (228 individual hours required annually) of Derby FD and other area departments. Turner also pointed out that a smaller size of freight containers was chosen to help replicate residential units where Derby crews may more frequently be responding.
A storage container (slightly longer) is also on site to hold fuel, equipment, etc.
Members of Derby Fire and Rescue formed a committee that visited multiple similar facilities around the country to help shape Derby’s training site and create the best possible setup.
During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Turner thanked city staff and the council for “having the vision to see what this means for Derby.” Turner also credited Brad Smith, previous chief, for having the vision to set the project in motion.
“This is such a significant jump and leap in our preparedness, our abilities, our training. It’s such a huge step. It’s probably one of the biggest steps we’ve taken,” Turner said. “I just can’t put it into words how important this is to us.”
Not only will the site serve Derby FD, but plans are in the works for expansion to provide additional storage space for Public Works and a similar facility for Derby Police.
Mulvane Fire Department also partnered on the project, submitting $35,000 toward the construction of the fire training facility, which is intended to be a regional asset and one Derby Mayor Randy White sees the neighboring communities using to their advantage.
“Our combined fire departments are going to get a chance to practice and know what they need to do,” White said “That’s why this place is so special.”