These stories were republished as part of the Informer's 2020 Year in Review. They were originally published throughout 2020.
Moeder named assistant superintendent of HR
Published: April 8, 2020
The USD 260 Board of Education selected Becky Moeder in April as Derby Public School’s new assistant superintendent of human resources. She started her new position July 1 following Dr. Andy Koenigs’ retirement.
Moeder is a lifelong Derby resident who grew up attending Derby schools. She previously served as an assistant director of special services. Within that role, some of her responsibilities and accomplishments included creating and overseeing a summer camp for gifted students, recruiting and hiring certified and classified special education staff, overseeing special education services, and more.
Moeder holds a Bachelors in Music Education and a Masters in Special Education, both from Wichita State University. She has served in a variety of roles at Derby schools: music teacher, gifted facilitator, interim principal, special services coordinator, assistant director of special services, and more.
“I feel I have a unique perspective given the variety of roles I’ve served in and the relationships I’ve built over time with students, families, staff and community members,” Moeder said in a news release.
Seeley named new director of Special Services
Published: April 29, 2020
Nicki Seeley was named Derby Public Schools’ new director of Special Services in April. Seeley replaced Luan Sparks, who is the district’s new director of Alternative Learning.
“I am excited to continue working in our Special Services department in this leadership role,” Seeley said in a news release. “Working with our students and families to build the skills necessary for the next steps in their lives is something I have always been passionate about.”
Seeley has lived and worked in Derby since 2014. She previously served as the assistant director of Special Services. Her responsibilities in that position included recruiting, hiring and retaining special education staff, overseeing district nurses and health needs for students, supporting secondary students and families, serving on district committees, and more.
Seeley received a Bachelors in Business Education from Kansas State University in 2007 and a Masters in Special Education from Emporia State University in 2012. She previously taught Project SEARCH for Derby schools.
In addition to her current position, Seeley is also an adjunct professor at Friends University.
Folkerts appointed to school board
Published: July 22, 2020
The Derby Board of Education in July selected Robin Folkerts as its newest board member. Folkert’s appointment filled the vacancy left by former board member Matt Hoag, who resigned in June.
Folkerts, who recently retired after more than two decades working in the district, was one of seven candidates who gave short speeches at last week’s board meeting.
“I believe there are several priorities for the board over the next three to five years,” Folkerts said. “First would be to successfully bring the bond issue to completion … The board will need to ensure that continued updates and transitions are carried out smoothly and seamlessly.”
Secondly, Folkerts talked about the ongoing pandemic.
“While it will not last forever, we will live with the aftermath for quite some time,” Folkerts said.
Folkerts then talked about the district’s “new alternative learning program.”
“How are we going to maximize our career and technical education offerings, online courses, community service opportunities and internships for students who require that alternative learning setting?” Folkerts asked. “I see it as a priority to see this through.”
Lastly, Folkerts talked about the district’s strategic plan.
“Finally, as we enter year four of the strategic plan, it will soon be a priority of the board to reflect on the results of that current plan and design a new one to continue that important work. This will constantly be the most important task for the board, as it will guide the district’s direction for the future of our students.”