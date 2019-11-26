A new event called “Christmas in the Park” will combine several popular Christmas events and attractions in Derby.
The event is set from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Madison Avenue Central Park. It will include the DRC’s Breakfast with Santa, Santa’s Village by the Derby library, and horse-drawn carriage rides by Farmers Insurance Julie Olmsted Agency.
Breakfast and photos with Santa will be from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Several attractions will open at 10 a.m., including Christmas crafts and stories. A petting zoo will also be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m.
Carolers are set to perform for an hour at 10:30 a.m. and noon.
Attendees can buy lunch from food trucks from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. A gingerbread house decorating contest will take place at the same time.
An escape room challenge will be available from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., along with Clydesdale-drawn carriage rides from 5 to 7 p.m.