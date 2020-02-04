A new park and replacing aging equipment has led to a number of purchases by the city’s parks division for use in Derby’s parks.
The purchases were planned in the city’s 2020 budget, but the prices and suppliers were not known until they went out to bid. Among the new items are three park utility vehicles, one as a replacement and two new ones for Decarsky Park, which is under construction on the city’s southeast side.
Other equipment are three new pickups, two for replacement and a new one for Decarsky, and six mowers. Of that group, four are replacement items and two are slated for the new park.
Steve White, director of parks, said the replacement moves are necessary as the equipment ages and it either becomes too expensive or not worth it to repair.
Also, the newer models can offer better effectiveness.
Everything should be delivered this year, with the mowers coming in within six weeks, in time for the season. The older equipment will be auctioned off on Purple Wave, an online auction site that typically sells a large variety of used items from cites, counties and government agencies.
For the park utility vehicles, the city will buy three CarryAll 700 utility vehicles from M&M Golf Cars for $37,872.
White said that model best meets the city’s needs and has the best warranty; however, it’s more than the $36,00 budget by $1,870. Since there were savings with the mower purchase, funding is available to cover the extra cost.
With the mowers, the 2020 budget allows $42,300 for replacing four of them and the Decarsky budget has $30,000 for two mowers. The city received a bid from Maximum Outdoor Equipment and Sales for each unit of $10,501, with a total price of $63,007, some $9,292 below budget because of a substantial discount.
The model is a Grasshopper brand, which White said met all performance requirements. It has a 72-inch deck and includes attachments.
White said the parks staff requested demonstrations from industry vendors to identify equipment that best met the needs of his department.
For the pickups, the bidding was quite competitive, with six dealerships bidding in a tight range from $31,868 to $33,553 a truck.
The winning bid was from Midway Motors, which will supply three Ford F250 pickups at a price of $31,868 each for a total of $95,604. Three Ford dealers bid, along with two Dodge dealers and a Chevrolet dealer.
There is $66,000 in this year’s budget to replace two trucks and $38,000 in the Decarsky budget for a new truck.
The two older trucks are a 2000 Ford F250 with 97,000 miles and a 2001 Ford F250 with 123,000 miles.