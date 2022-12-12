While the finer details are still being worked out, the Derby Community Foundation is currently working to introduce a new initiative to honor veterans in the community year-round.
Starting in 2023, the DCF plans to sell “Hometown Military Hero” banners honoring veterans with ties to Derby. Working with the city, light poles along Buckner Street (from K-15 to Meadowlark) and K-15 (from Buckner to the south city limits) were designated as locations for the banners to hang.
“I’ve seen these banners all over in different towns around Kansas and I’ve wanted to do them for several years,” said DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn.
Cost to purchase a banner will be $200, with a portion of that cost to benefit the Veterans Memorial Endowment Fund (which helps maintain the memorial in Garrett Park). As part of a three-year project, 75 banners will be sold each year, which will start in January. The first 75 will be on display from November 2023 until November 2024, with the next 75 to hang the following year and so on – with the banners to honor 225 veterans in total.
Hearn said the purchase of banners will follow a process similar to purchasing bricks for the Walk of Freedom at Garrett Park. Those purchasing banners for veterans will be asked to submit the individual’s name, branch of service, rank, years of service, etc., but a photo will also be requested for the banners (preferably military portraits).
Like the bricks, honorees recognized on the banners will be veterans and have some local connection (living in Derby, working in Derby, attended school in Derby, etc.). In addition to being on display through the year in the city, the plan is for those banners to be passed on to the purchasers once they are changed out.
“It’s our intention that at the end of that year when the banner comes down that the person who purchases the banner can have it to keep,” Hearn said.
Originally, Hearn noted she saw banners like those the DCF is intending to sell in Emporia – the first city in the nation to hold a Veterans Day parade – and that stuck with her. Since, she has also seen them in nearby communities such as Rose Hill, Wichita, etc., and with veterans being “near and dear to my heart” it is an idea she circled back to in Derby.
While programs in different cities vary, the DCF has worked with the city to create the best model for the veterans banners. Part of the reasoning behind the location along certain roads, for example, was to maximize visibility.
“People will actually be able to see them and not be driving 50 miles an hour,” Hearn said.
Currently, the DCF is planning to being sales of the Hometown Military Hero banners at the start of 2023. For more information once sales go live, check derbycf.org or derbyinformer.com.