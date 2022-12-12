Veteran Banner

Derby Community Foundation board chair Keith Humphrey displays the Hometown Military Hero banners the organization is planning to sell as another tribute to veterans starting in 2023.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

While the finer details are still being worked out, the Derby Community Foundation is currently working to introduce a new initiative to honor veterans in the community year-round. 

Starting in 2023, the DCF plans to sell “Hometown Military Hero” banners honoring veterans with ties to Derby. Working with the city, light poles along Buckner Street (from K-15 to Meadowlark) and K-15 (from Buckner to the south city limits) were designated as locations for the banners to hang.

