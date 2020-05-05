Last week’s Board of Education meeting included a presentation – led by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson and featuring a number of teachers – of a new elementary math curriculum for Derby Public Schools. The curriculum includes a new mathematics curriculum called i-Ready that contains both print books, online tools and manipulatives from a company called “Hand-to-Mind.”
The new curriculum totals out to a projected $855,858, with the bulk of the cost, $770,808, going to the new curriculum program and the remaining $85,050 for the manipulative sets.
The new curriculum was deemed necessary for a number of reasons, including: two sets of standards adopted by the state, new standards that require deeper understanding of mathematics, the current curriculum not meeting the Kansas College and Career Ready standards, and limited technology that doesn’t give teachers the ability to target student learning needs.
According to the presentation, i-Ready’s Ready Classroom Mathematics is “a comprehensive core mathematics program that makes math accessible to all students.”
Feedback from teachers who reviewed and piloted the new curriculum included a number of positives, according to the presentation: the “use of word problems with multiple readings to persevere through problem solving,” an increase in student discourse and “justification of thinking,” a “large increase in rigor,” “actionable data for planning instructions,” a multitude of hard copy and digital options, and the availability of materials for small group or individual work.
The program includes an instructional design that “allows students to take ownership of their learning,” “rigorous practice opportunities that build students’ conceptual understanding and procedural fluency,”and “data that enables instructional decisions so teachers can help students reach their greatest potential,” according to the presentation.
If the new curriculum is approved, classroom teachers, special education teachers, math specialists, ELL teachers and math coaches will be required to complete a professional development course in May, June or July.
The new curriculum will be an action item at next week’s Board of Education meeting.