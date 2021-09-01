With support from the Derby Community Foundation, The Kitchen at the Hubbard Arts Center is able to offer a health-oriented cooking class to participants at a lower cost.
Healthy Eating for Busy Families is a new, six-week program being offered at The Kitchen for $20. Registration is now open and space is limited for the classes, which will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays from Sept. 13 to Oct. 18 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays Oct. 26 through Nov. 30.
Contact Debbie Williams at 788-3781 with additional questions.