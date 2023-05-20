When Curtis Baxter starts his new job at the DRC on July 10, he'll be on familiar ground.
Baxter, who served for 22 years in the U.S. Army and earned the rank of major, will be the Derby Recreation Commission’s assistant director of administration, a brand new position.
He was looking at leaving the service, and then found out that the DRC — where he had worked as an intern — had that opening.
"It's just the perfect scenario," he said. "It's back home and in my field. Everything just lined up perfectly."
And it will be a homecoming for his wife, Gina (Carson) Baxter, a 1996 DHS gradate.
The couple, along with their two school-aged children, want to immerse themselves in the city.
"We're planning on being involved in the community," he said.
Baxter will report to Derek Smith, the director of administration.
"We were impressed with him then [an intern] and were impressed again during the interview process," Smith said.
Baxter's focus will be on human resources.
While the DRC only has 31 full-time employees, it has about 340 part-timers. It also hires all the lifeguards for Rock River Rapids. In 2022, there were 80 total.
Baxter will also assist Smith and Chris Drum, the DRC's superintendent, as needed – as he worked in project management and operations.
"Curtis brings a skill set we believe will greatly assist the DRC," Smith said.
Baxter, 47, has extensive human resources experience and a professional certification in it. He currently is the human resources operations and integration officer for the First Army G-1 at Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois. He leaves that assignment on June 23.
Asking questions
Originally from Emporia, Baxter moved to Wichita at the start of his sophomore year in high school and went on to graduate in 1994 from the Downtown Magnet High School, serving as its senior class president.
He enlisted in the Army in the summer of 2001 and was in basic training during 9/11.
He was deployed to Iraq, specializing in the Multiple Launch Rocket System and maintenance program management.
He had a decorated career in the Army, and earned 10 medals along with various unit and service medals and ribbons.
Along the way, he earned a bachelor of arts in sociology from Cameron University in Oklahoma as well as the master's of education in sport management from Wichita State. His previous stint at the DRC was one of the selling points for him to return.
"I really enjoyed it and it was a great experience," he said.
It was a full-time endeavor as he worked up to 42 hours a week from July until December 2017.
Given his background in multiple work settings, Baxter already has a game plan set for going into the DRC environment.
"You don't want to change too much upon arrival," he said. "I'll be all ears and eyes and asking questions."
The key point, he said, is to learn the operation and, most of all, about the people.
Learning the community
"You want to fit in and have a positive impact."
Much of Baxter’s people skills were learned in the Army, having to adjust to a variety of settings at different assignments.
He's pleased with the DRC's physical and fiscal shape, adding that "it's not a broken bicycle."
Baxter’s main objective, along with helping to run a smooth operation, is to add value to the organization and help it grow.
As the first in this job, Baxter said there's an extra edge of excitement to blazing the trail.
Be prepared to see Baxter around Derby, as he is going to work to build relationships.
"There's a lot of value in networking and getting to know other people in the community," he said.
One thing he really likes about the DRC is its approach is one of holistic community wellness, rather than just "being a place to lift weights."
He's also been struck at how much the city has grown since he and his wife left in 2018.
"The south side of town has just exploded with growth," he said, making special mention of Decarsky Park.
Along with the new challenge, Baxter said he and his family are looking forward to not having to move their offspring through multiple school settings.
The Baxters' children are: Kaitlynn, 25; Brady, 23; Brooklynn, 20; Kodi, 18; Jaxon, 14; and Easton, 12.
Their oldest daughter, Kaitlynn, went to three different high schools, making it difficult to form long-lasting friendships.
Baxter is ready to put those moving-around days to rest.
"I'm looking forward to heading back home," he said.