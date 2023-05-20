DRC Baxter

Curtis Baxter is set to fill the Derby Recreation Commission’s new assistant director of administration position starting July 10.

 COURTESY

When Curtis Baxter starts his new job at the DRC on July 10, he'll be on familiar ground.

Baxter, who served for  22 years in the U.S. Army and earned the rank of major, will be the Derby Recreation Commission’s assistant director of administration, a brand new position.

