Travis Moore, new assistant director of special services at Derby Public Schools, knows firsthand the challenges that students with exceptionalities face in school.
While in school, he received support through an individualized education plan (IEP) due to a learning exceptionality. Now, he’s just hoping he can use his new position to provide the same level of support to Derby’s students with IEPs.
Alongside a 19-year career in education, Moore has earned a bachelor’s, master’s and most recently a doctorate degree. He credits his success in the world of education to the support he received as a young student.
“I had teachers surround me with support, love, and the tools to adapt to my learning exceptionality,” he said. “This encouragement helped me to build grit and continue to chase my passion of education.”
“I would not have accomplished this without their support.”
Prior to returning Derby schools, Moore most recently worked as the head principal at Haven High School for three-and-a-half years. He will take the position left open by Dawn Gresham, who was promoted from assistant to head director of special services.
Gresham has served as “an absolute wealth of information” as Moore goes through the onboarding process for his new position.
“Dawn [Gresham]’s passion for her duties is present in her show of dedication for quality, student-based programming,” he said. “I am very excited to work under someone with such drive and programming knowledge.”
Also on Moore’s resumé are the seven years he previously worked as an assistant principal at Derby High School from 2011 to 2018. He said his experiences in Derby at that time played into his decision to return to the district.
“Derby is a draw for me due to my positive past experience,” he said. “I know the community well and feel it is a great fit for me.”
Moore’s selection as the new assistant director of special services was approved by the Derby Board of Education at its meeting on Oct. 25.
“It is great to be back in ‘the green.’ It will be great to reunite with the stakeholders in USD 260,” Moore said. “This role, although challenging, is personally rewarding for me.”