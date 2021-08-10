The Derby Chamber of Commerce welcomed newly hired Derby teachers to the district at a business fair.
The teachers visited various booths hosted by local businesses and community organizations at the Derby Chamber's annual new teacher luncheon on Aug. 2.
The event aims to get new staff members acclimated to Derby and welcome them into the community.
The district is hiring more than 70 new teachers this year. Many of them are brand new teachers with Derby backgrounds or returning to the Derby school district, while others came from other districts and communities.