Haysville artist (and former Derby resident) Karon Watson brings “Tranquility” to the Derby Public Library’s High Wall Gallery with a new installation of paintings now on display. The 14 works of art offer the viewer a sense of peace and serenity.
Working in the mediums of acrylic and oil, and even choosing a piece of battered wood fencing as a canvas for one work, Watson’s subjects are comfortably appealing. Scenes you might find on a local country road or a warm beach blend beautifully on the walls of the gallery.
“Tranquility” will be on display through the end of March at the DPL. No artist reception can be scheduled, but the public is invited to enjoy the paintings at their leisure.
Any questions regarding the exhibit can be directed to Tami English at 316-788-0760. Interested individuals can also learn more about the works in the “Tranquility” exhibit and others at the library by following the Derby Arts Council on Facebook.