The Derby Arts Council’s latest exhibit, “My Favorite Things,” showcases the talent of Derby artists. Works by 16 artists from Derby are currently featured in the Derby Public Library’s High Wall Gallery and will be on display through the end of January.
Artists featured in the show are David Birmingham, Shirley Carrick, Bill Fales, John Gabor, Gary Genge, Skip Kreibach, Sheila Maksimowicz, Marcia Scurfield, Linda Slack, Cass Smith, Linda Smith, Betty Thompson, Rita Tillison, Barney Tull, Mark Ward and Karon Watson.
“This is a unique display of talent and artistry that can be found in our own Derby community. While events such as Final Friday in Wichita and other original art experiences in galleries are supported by art lovers, the availability and quality of original fine art abounds in Derby,” said Derby Arts Council Chair Tami English. “This small sampling of what local artists create is a great reminder that we enjoy the best of so many experiences in our own hometown.”
Goals of the Derby Arts Council are to encourage, promote and foster appreciation, participation and support for the Visual Arts to enhance that experience – as with the latest exhibit. Several artistic mediums are on display including photography, graphite, printmaking, oils and acrylics.
The High Wall Gallery is open during library hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Any questions regarding the exhibit can be directed to English at 316-788-0760. Follow the Derby Arts Council on Facebook, where you can learn more about the works in this exhibit and others at the library.