Looking to fill a void in the Derby community, Tina Mann set out to address a serious issue and provide support services to women affected by domestic violence.
Now, Mann’s vision is close to becoming a reality – with non-profit Haven Hearth set to open its doors this spring (April 1) at 6060 Southeast Boulevard in Derby.
“Our goal is to help women learn how to make better choices in their lives and kind of help them heal so that they’re able to have healthy relationships,” Mann said. “We want to pair women with other women that are further in the journey to help them see that there is hope and healing available to them.”
Mann will serve as director of Haven Hearth, working with her daughter and nine other board members (and a plethora of volunteers) to help form the non-profit. While those efforts started in earnest in February 2021, the pandemic and additional work needed for the Haven Hearth building pushed the planned opening into 2022.
Haven Hearth is not intended to act as a shelter for victims of domestic violence, but Mann noted that the plan is to offer a number of other services to help women in need. Included among those are resume training, financial health classes, healthy families training and development, mentorships and more.
“We just want to help by giving them skills to do things on their own,” Mann said.
For those in immediate need, though, Mann said the non-profit is working to form partnerships with hotels in the area to provide vouchers that can help in the most dire circumstances.
Additionally, Haven Hearth will try to establish a self-sufficient model be operating a resale retail boutique and a coffee bar – funds from which will go to support the non-profit, while the services will help support the women it seeks to serve. Mann noted the resale boutique is intended to help women on the job hunt while the coffee bar (and planned peace garden) offers a natural environment for mentorship relationships to form.
Individuals who complete the courses offered can also earn vouchers to be used at the retail boutique.
Living in nearby Haysville, Mann was acutely aware of the lack of services in the area. Being a survivor of domestic violence herself who is now happily remarried, she knows how important having a support system can be – which was a big reason behind her push to form Haven Hearth.
“I had a real heart to help other women that have been through what I have been through and let them know that there is a different life, a better life,” Mann said. “What I have found that helped me and other survivors is having someone that’s been through it kind of help guide them through the process. The biggest thing is understanding their worth and their value so that they don’t have to go back into a destructive relationship.”
Hours of operation for the non-profit will be somewhat determined by the number of volunteers involved with Haven Hearth, Mann said, but the organization is grateful for the support it has gotten already. That includes a $1,000 grant from the Derby Community Foundation to help with building renovations.
Discipleship is another focal point of Haven Hearth’s mission, with the non-profit intended to provide resources and connections to help bring victims out of domestic violence and into a healing atmosphere. Services may continue to expand in the future, but at the start Mann wants Haven Hearth to be a beacon letting women know they don’t have to remain in abusive situations.
“We want to help guide them into a better life by providing resources, training, encouragement, love and support so that they can break free of that,” Mann said.
For more information on the non-profit or to volunteer/donate, visit thehavenhearth.com.