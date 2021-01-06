A local program called DEEDS (Derby Embracing and Encouraging District Staff) is pairing up community members and teachers to provide support for staff in the Derby school district.
The program’s main goal is to give teachers a supportive line of communication, especially given the unique hardships that come with teaching during the pandemic.
Advocates are encouraged to contact teachers at least twice a month with notes of encouragement, either through email or the postal service. As of press time Monday, about 50 people have signed up to be part of the program.
DEEDS also created welcoming signs and placed them outside of Derby schools to encourage teachers as they returned to in-person instruction on Monday.
While gifts are not the main drive behind DEEDS, advocates can give their teachers gifts worth no more than $10 per month.
Those with children in the district are usually given a teacher outside of their children’s schools to avoid conflicts of interest.
Anyone who has questions or would like to sign up for the program can contact the DEEDS administrators at DEEDS.USD260@gmail.com or visit the group’s official Facebook page, DEEDS - Derby Embracing & Encouraging District Staff.