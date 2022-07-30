Addressing an immediate need that had already been broached, vehicle purchases were once again a major topic at the Derby City Council meeting on July 26.
Utilizing a crime scene van that Derby Police Chief Robert Lee stated needs a “tremendous amount of work,” the council approved the purchase of a replacement vehicle – a 2022 Dodge Ram cargo van – for a total cost of $75,037.
Budgeted at $55,000, replacement of the current crime scene van (a converted 1989 Ford Econoline 350 Ambulance) was bid out previously – with all bids coming back over $100,000. Through local connections (Jack Pulley), the department was able to track down a new Dodge van for $51,720.
“It has been extremely difficult to find a van,” Lee said. “We’ve looked and looked.”
Since the vehicle must be able to collect and transport evidence to and from a crime scene, special upgrades (custom shelving, cabinets, desk, etc.) are needed. Those equipment additions pushed the total cost of the van to the $75,000 threshold, but Lee noted there is money available in the special alcohol fund and from an insurance reimbursement of a totaled patrol car that will cover the additional costs over budget.
With the recent approval of a fleet management agreement with Enterprise, council member Chris Unkel questioned why the crime scene van was not included as part of that.
During discussion of the fleet management agreement, it was noted that difficulty securing police vehicles was a part of the reason behind the shift in purchasing strategy. While the van could fall under the agreement, City Manager Kiel Mangus said Enterprise relayed a similar message as Lee – reporting that vans are the “hardest thing to get right now” and at least two years out from delivery at the moment.
Given the pressing need of a new van, the city moved to purchase it outright – with the unique nature and add-ons for the vehicle also factoring into that decision not to lease.
“We don’t need to replace this very often. This is very specialized,” Mangus said. “For us, it made more sense just to purchase this one outright because we’re going to keep it for a while. Probably not as long as we kept the ’89, but we’ll be able to keep it and utilize it for some time.”
Questioned about other vehicles that might not fit into the fleet management program, Mangus said that vehicles larger than one ton (i.e., dump trucks, road graders, etc.) would not be included, but he could not think of anything else specialized enough that would not qualify.
The council approved the new crime scene van purchase unanimously and was grateful for the effort the police department put in to come up with the best option.
“You did a lot of work to try to save some money,” said Council President Nick Engle. “We always appreciate that.”