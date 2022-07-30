Crime Scene Van

Replacement of Derby PD’s 33-year-old crime scene van was recently approved by the City Council – a more cost-effective approach than repairs, according to Police Chief Robert Lee.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Addressing an immediate need that had already been broached, vehicle purchases were once again a major topic at the Derby City Council meeting on July 26.

Utilizing a crime scene van that Derby Police Chief Robert Lee stated needs a “tremendous amount of work,” the council approved the purchase of a replacement vehicle – a 2022 Dodge Ram cargo van – for a total cost of $75,037.

