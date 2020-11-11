On Nov. 10, 2020, due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases and the stress being experienced by hospitals, Sedgwick County’s Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns signed a new emergency public health order which took effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and will be in place until at least midnight on Dec. 31, 2020. New regulations that will affect Derby and other Sedgwick County communities include:
- Mass gatherings in enclosed or confined indoor and outdoor public spaces are capped at 100 people or 50 percent of the fire code capacity of the building or room, whichever is less. People must be able to maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
- This applies to restaurant, bars and fitness centers, among others.
- This does not apply to religious institutions, childcare facilities, courts and schools; however, these entities should maintain at least 6 feet between individuals who do not reside together.
- Retail stores are limited to 50 percent of their fire code capacity.
- Businesses and organizations must make reasonable efforts to inform members of the public about the requirement to wear a mask or other face covering.
- Such efforts include the use of signs, greeters, intercoms and directly addressing unmasked employees or customers.
- The list of exemptions continues to be in effect; however, people must inform the business or organization that an exemption applies to them.
- Businesses and organizations shall ensure 6 feet of social distancing is maintained between people and between groups who reside together.
- Tables in restaurants and bars must be spaced 6 feet apart or separated by Plexiglass or another physical barrier.
- No more than eight people may be seated together at a table.
- Bars and restaurants serving alcohol can operate at only 50 percent of their fire code capacity or 100 patrons, whichever is less.
- Bars must close by 11 p.m. Restaurants must close in-person dining areas by 11 p.m.
- Indoor and outdoor venues with capacity of more than 2,000 people cannot host events unless specifically reviewed and approved by the county Health Officer.
- Fairs, festivals, carnivals, parades and similar events are prohibited.
- Personal service businesses (nail salons, barber shops, dentists, tattoos, etc.) where 6 feet of social distancing is not feasible must require either pre-scheduled appointments or online check in.
- For recreational and youth sports (not KSHSAA or school sports), attendance is limited to two spectators per participant at games and practices. Masks must be worn and social distancing of 6 feet is required. Total attendance is limited to 100 or 50 percent of fire code capacity, whichever is less.
Masks or face coverings are still required to be worn in public spaces and in public gatherings.
The public health order is being enforced in Derby beginning on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. As with past public health orders, Derby Police will encourage compliance and will pursue enforcement through Derby Municipal Court. If in the future the Derby City Council and Sedgwick County Commission sign an agreement for cases to go through Sedgwick County Court, the enforcement mechanism could change. Regardless, Derby Police will continue to educate, encourage compliance and will pursue enforcement. Fines could range up to $500.
Patience is encouraged as businesses adapt to new requirements. If individuals have concerns about compliance at a particular location, call the Derby Police Department at 788-1557. Do not call the 9-1-1 emergency system.
Read Sedgwick County’s local health orders at Sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/local-orders.