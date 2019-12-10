Five new courses were approved for Derby High School students on Monday at the Derby Board of Education’s meeting.
The new courses to be implemented in 2020 are aerostructures, business communication, carpentry, community-based instruction, introduction to health careers, and workplace experience.
Courses in aerostructures, workplace experience and community-based instruction will be available starting in January 2020, while the rest of the courses will be open for the 2020-2021 school year.
The courses will be added to existing CTE pathways like aviation production and health science, which prepare students for careers in construction, engineering and more.