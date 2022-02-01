With a proposal for a new STAR bond project (featuring a man-made lagoon and beach activities) still on the table, and three new members joining the Derby City Council at the start of January, City Manager Kiel Mangus presented an overview of the funding mechanism’s history at the latest council meeting on Jan. 25.
Firstly, Mangus addressed the purpose of the bonds as an economic development tool – something Derby has not traditionally handed out in excess (through property tax rebates, commercial improvement districts, etc.). He also broke down how the bonds are funded.
Sales tax support
The state’s STAR Bond Act allows the use of incremental sales tax revenues – the difference between predevelopment base sales taxes and the increase in sales taxes following new construction/redevelopment – from a specified district to fund STAR bond projects. Available taxes to help in that funding are the state sales tax, local sales tax and transient guest tax.
In Derby, Mangus noted 100% of revenue from the state’s 6.5% sales tax collected in the STAR bond district has been dedicated to repayment of STAR bonds. Locally, none of the city’s Derby Difference sales tax has gone toward the STAR bonds, but the city’s share (.04%) of the county sales tax has. Additionally, the city’s 7.84% transient guest tax rate (from the Hampton Inn) has also helped fund the STAR bonds.
For the city, Mangus pointed out that equates to a contribution of about $1 million over the life of the bonds (with the projected property tax revenue nearly equal to that).
“STAR bonds are not additional taxation. They are, rather, the tool that provides additional revenue,” Mangus said. “They’re the redirection of future sales tax revenue, so you’re not taking current money. You’re giving up future money to help pay that back.”
Certain cities – like Wichita and Goddard – have added special taxes (i.e., capital improvement district tax) to help with STAR bond repayment, but Derby has not utilized any such tool since the STAR bond project plan was adopted in 2016.
Bond limitations
Mangus also outlined the requirements tied to STAR bonds, including bond maturity not exceeding 20 years – something new council member Chris Unkel asked about in relation to the latest STAR bond proposal. Unkel questioned if the entirety of project bonds would need to be paid off from the time of the initial bond issuance or if that resets with each plan amendment.
Jacque Butler, city attorney, noted she could not say for sure but would seek clarification. For the current bonds issued, though, Mangus reported those are both on schedule to be paid off well before the 20-year deadline. The 2017 STAR bonds ($20.5 million for Field Station: Dinosaurs and Rock Regional Hospital) are projected to be paid off by 2022, while the $14.4 million 2020A bonds series for the two STAR bond project amendments (Derby Sports Zone and RoKC Derby) are slated to be paid off by 2025.
Other requirements Mangus pointed to included the limitations on project costs that STAR bonds can be used for – typically being earmarked for “horizontal construction.” In the case of Field Station: Dinosaurs, Mangus and Assistant City Manager for Development Dan Squires reported that included the construction of Destination Drive, the attached parking lot, installation of utilities, etc.
“The idea is you put the infrastructure in for all of the area that is going to support the resale of the bonds. We want all of this area to develop the stuff that generates additional sales tax that then goes on to pay the bonds,” Squires said. “It’s to facilitate development of the district by paying for the improvements that serve the district – the horizontal construction – and by paying for the attraction that generates the traffic that makes the district more desirable.”
Additionally, Mangus noted there is a requirement that states bond financing shall not exceed 50% of the total project cost and a $75 million minimum capital investment is required for a project to qualify. While the final number on the latest STAR bond proposal is currently in flux, it was initially presented as a $166.2 million total investment including $41.8 million in new STAR bonds and $124.4 million in private capital investment – meeting the requirements.
Future efforts
With a master development plan required to move forward with a STAR bond project (currently set up through Derby Destination Development), Unkel asked if the city is only allowed to work with one developer on the projects or if other developers can be sought for it. Mangus noted the agreement locks in the master developer for a certain period of time, but he said the city could utilize another developer on a separate STAR bond district in another location within Derby. Mangus also confirmed that the unique hotel and restaurant requirements are still a part of that agreement.
Given that senior housing is a large part of the latest STAR bond proposal, new council member Rick Coleman asked how that can qualify seeing as it limits the sales tax collected. Mangus noted that element is intended to address some recent changes in the STAR Bond Act calling for more mixed use development. While it would restrict sales tax collection in one sense, Mangus noted the larger population density would likely help spend more money in the district.
Not weighing in on it as a positive or negative, Coleman said he does see the STAR bonds as accelerating growth. While a lot remains for the council to consider, new members were encouraged to further seek out input from the city staff as desired before the final STAR bond proposal comes back before the council for action later in 2022.