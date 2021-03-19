The Derby Board of Education heard a proposal at its March 8 meeting for a new certified medical assistant (CMA) course at Derby High School.
Holly Putnam-Jackson, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, presented the proposal to introduce the course as part of the district’s partnership with WSU Tech. If approved, the course will be held in the Panther Learning Center starting in May.
The course would be part of the health science pathway at DHS and offer free college tuition through Excel in CTE.
Board members seemed to be in approval of the course proposal. They will vote on the proposal at their next meeting on Monday, March 22.