For new Derby city attorney Jacqueline Kelly, her fascination with the law began at a young age.
Kelly admitted watching “The Cosby Show” growing up and seeing Claire Huxtable succeed as an attorney and mom was an inspiration, while her own personal experiences also helped shape her career path.
“As a kid, because I was adopted and I went through a legal process, I admired that process,” Kelly said. “I like the structure that law provides to relationships and solving problems. It’s kind of a good north compass.”
Beginning March 20, Kelly officially took over the reins in Derby for former city attorney Jacque Butler, maintaining her vested work interests – as Kelly has worked almost exclusively in government since starting to practice law nine years ago.
First, Kelly worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas before joining Sedgwick County as the assistant district attorney and working in prosecution, which she called a “really good way to cut your teeth in the law.”
Noting the criminal element can be draining, Kelly eventually transitioned to the administrative side of government and most recently served as the city attorney for Bel Aire.
“We are excited to have Jacqueline Kelly join our team in Derby,” said City Manager Kiel Mangus. “She is a proven leader and her knowledge and prior experience will be greatly valued.”
Having known previous city attorney Butler in a professional capacity, Kelly became familiar with Derby, while she also had some exposure to the community through working with McConnell.
Kelly originally relocated to the Wichita area from the East Coast in 2010 due to her husband’s assignment with McConnell. Since then, she has gone on to volunteer at the JAG office and also currently serves as an honorary commander at the base. Coming to admire the city through working nearby, she admitted she looked forward to the chance to join the city staff.
“I knew how well-run Derby was, and then I saw how Derby’s growing and how it’s still community-oriented,” Kelly said. “I really like the mission statement, the community, the businesses, the green spaces. I liked the values that Derby had, and I liked the way it was growing.”
It presents an opportunity to keep Kelly on her toes, too, as she admitted part of what she enjoys most about her work as a city attorney is the variety of problem-solving scenarios she faces.
The diversity in the workload is part of what Kelly said drew her into the administrative side, as she is able to use her law background to help city leaders achieve goals in many different realms.
“Really, as a city attorney, you advise the management team and the governing body on how to stay out of trouble, how to manage problems and problem solve because things come up in a city of 26,000-plus people,” Kelly said. “One minute you’re helping with an HR issue, the next minute you’re helping with managing a land contract, later that afternoon you’re looking at water main issues.”
Coming to Derby, Kelly said she believes her temperament will help her best serve they city, as a people person who enjoys listening to others.
Additionally, Kelly said the critical thinking skills inherent with being a lawyer will help as she strives to work with the city to put the proper processes in place to give Derby the “right foundation” for sustainable growth into the future.
Knowing how impactful this work can be, Kelly is ready to go to work with all of the city of Derby in mind.
“Local government touches us more directly than any other layer of government. I think that by serving in local government you make an impact on people very directly. I get to see the goals of the community when the elected officials say, ‘we want to do this.’ I get to help that happen,” Kelly said. “I want the neighbors in the community to be confident in what we’re doing at city hall, protecting their interests as a city. I think the work I do in protecting the community’s interests, investments and tax dollars is a great way to serve."