City Attorney Kelly

Jacqueline Kelly officially started in her new role as city attorney for Derby on March 20.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

For new Derby city attorney Jacqueline Kelly, her fascination with the law began at a young age. 

Kelly admitted watching “The Cosby Show” growing up and seeing Claire Huxtable succeed as an attorney and mom was an inspiration, while her own personal experiences also helped shape her career path.

0
0
0
0
0